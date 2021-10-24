An already impressive season-long golf resume get even better for Alina Ho.
In maybe her most significant accomplishment of the fall campaign, the Langley High School sophomore won the girls Zone 4A qualifying tournament with a 2-under 70 score Oct. 20 on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. As a result, Ho was one of 11 players in the field of 50 to qualify to play in the Virginia High School League’s 18-hole Girls State Open tournament in Harrisonburg.
Ho tied for second with a 77 in last season’s zone qualifier, then finished tied for 12th in the Girls State Open.
Playing with a new set of irons she received just hours earlier at this season’s qualifier, Ho’s round included a tap-in eagle 3 putt on the 13th hole after hitting a long tee shot, then a pitching wedge approach to within inches of the hole. She also made two birdies and two bogeys during the round, winning by four shots over Cailyn Park of Fairfax with a 74.
“It was so fun playing in this tournament,” Ho said. “I was just trying to shoot a decent score to qualify.”
Ho has been a busy player this fall. She was on the Langley varsity co-ed team that won district, region and VHSL Class 6 state championships this season, shooting in the 70s in all three tournaments. Ho’s 72 placed her 10th in the co-ed state tournament.
In August tournaments, Ho was the girls co-champion at the Patriot Invitational, and placed 10th at the Don Roth Invitational with a 71.
Four other Langley players also qualified for the Girls State Open during the zone round. They were sophomores Catherine Qui and Emily Wang, who each tied for third with 77s, and juniors Cami Hiek and Audrey Yim, each carding 79s.
Yim tied for first with a 76 in last season’s state qualifier, then shot 84 in the State Open. Wang also played in last season’s state open.
Also qualifying to play in the Girls State Open for the fourth time in her high-school career was Madison High senior Katelynn Waclawski with a 79 in this season’s zone event. She tied for ninth in the state last season with a 77, tied for 37th as a sophomore and for 43rd as a freshman.
Waclawski won the zone qualifer in 2019 and was third in 2018.
Not earning state berths at the Oct 20 zone qualifier from Langley were Sarah Wang with an 81 Samantha Ritchie with 82, Mei Torrey at 87, Eesha Somasundar at 99, Sofia Sadler with a 101 and Amanda Chung at 106.
From McLean High School, Lauren Wood shot 91 and Ellie Wormser 98 in this season’s zone qualifier, with Oakton’s Shanon Sweeney carding a 98. Madison’s Sonali Chandra shot 95 and Anita Chandra 105.
NOTE: The Langley High girls club golf team had an 11-0 record this fall. The team consisted of some 17 players.
