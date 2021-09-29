For years the question has not been if the Langley Saxons will win and dominate the Liberty District golf tournament, but in doing so what kind of impressive scores will the high-school team will post.
Langley didn’t disappoint this fall, winning by 32 shots with a two-day 36-hole total of 5-over 283-290–573 on the Herndon Centennial Golf Course. The district crown was the Saxons’ seventh straight and 12th in 13 seasons.
In addition, Langley has won 14 straight postseason tournaments, including the most recent Class 6 state title, dating back to the 2016 campaign.
The Yorktown Patriots finished second in the district this season with a 303-302–605 total and the Marshall Statesmen third (313-318–631).
What makes this season’s Langley team a bit different from past squads, according to head coach Al Berg, is the usually richly-talented Saxons have even more depth. Nine players participated in the district tournament. Most teams usually play only six.
“We played three different players today [from the first round] and they all shot great scores with two 72s and a 77,” Berg said. “This team is really deep, with our number four, five and six spots competed for every week.”
Langley was led at the tournament by individual champion Suneil Peruvemba. The senior, who will play college golf at James Madison University, shot a 2-under 67-73–140 to win by five strokes over junior teammate Pierce Hokenson (72-73–145).
“Today [in the second round] I didn’t play as well as the first, I had to grind it out more. My tee shots weren’t as good,” Peruvemba said. “But I made a lot of key putts and got birdies on 15 and 18 to finish strong. In the first round I drove the ball much better, played a lot better and made seven birdies.”
Langley’s Casey Lim shot 74-78–152. The other six players each played only 18 holes, led by a first-round 1-under 70 by junior Chase Nevins, with Teddy Kim shooting 84 over the opening 18 and Audrey Kim 74. Nevins will play at Vanderbilt University.
In the second round, Langley’s Catherine Qiu and Alina Ho each shot 72 and McKenzie Hiek 77.
Langley now advances to the 36-hole 6D North Region tournament along with Yorktown and Marshall. The Saxons have won the last four region crowns.
Leading Marshall at the district was Michael Stanford with a 75-73–148 total. Leo Perez shot 73-78–151, Harris Lechtman 82-81–163, Gabe Hindley 83-86–169 and Jordan Lee 94-91–185.
The McLean Highlanders were fourth at 328-328–656, led by a 78-73–151 from Cab Foose. He qualified individually for the region tournament.
Also for McLean, Collin Manzel shot 80-85–165, Max Vadas shot 84-85–169, Max Irish 86-87–173, Will Sherer 90-85–175 and Joshua Sul 86-90–176.
