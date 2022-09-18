With a final 6-0 Liberty District record, the Langley Saxons finished first in the regular season standings and now begin postseason play as the defending champion of the league’s 36-hole tournament.
Langley (7-0 overall) won its final two district matches with an 8-under par, nine-hole score of 132 over the Yorktown Patriots (146) and McLean Highlanders (166) on the Washington Golf & Country Club course in Arlington.
Senior Chase Nevins, who will play in college at Vanderbilt University, shot a 3-under 32 for Langley. Senior Pierce Hokenson and junior Alina Ho each had 2-under 33s, and sophomore Andrew Hwang carded a 1-under 34. Also, senior Audrey Yim shot 38 and senior Teddy Kim 39.
“They all played extremely well, and some had never played that course before,” Langley coach Al Berg said.
Langley has won the last six Class 6 public-school state championships.
In a previous district match this season, Hokenson shot 5-under 31 (five birdies, four pars) in Langley’s win over Wakefield at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington. Hokenson recently committed to play college golf at George Mason University.
“He committed to play at George Mason, then went out and shot that great score,” Berg said.
NOTES: By finishing undefeated in regular-season district play this season, Langley has won 66 straight league matches. Its last district loss was in 2012 . . . Berg has been Langley’s head coach for 27 seasons, compiling 169 dual-match victories. His team finished 3-4 his first season as coach, and hasn’t had a losing record since.
