It’s a challenge to determine which of many accomplishments is more impressive regarding the Langley Saxons’ continuing dominance in local high-school golf.
Is it the team’s eighth-straight post-season tournament championships, a fifth-straight Liberty District tourney crown the squad secured Sept. 18, or the record-scoring mark in that most recent triumph?
Langley won the Liberty crown, its ninth in 10 years and 18th since 1998, at Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston with a record one-over-par 282-287–569 team total, shattering its previous 36-hole district mark by 10 strokes. The Saxons won by 73 shots, also a record, over the second-place Yorktown Patriots.
The tournament title was Langley’s fifth this year, having won four early-season competitions, including one in which the Saxons had an all-time team best total of 278-285–563.
“The team scores we had in this tournament on this course were remarkable,” Langley coach Al Berg said about the Liberty tourney. “We put the ball in play off the tee and in the right places.”
For Langley individually, freshman Chase Nevins won the district title with a 3-under 68-71–139 total, which included a winning 25-foot breaking downhill birdie putt on the final hole. Defending champion Kelly Chinn of Langley was second at 71-69–140. The junior also had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole that missed to the left.
“My putt had a two-and-a-half-foot break, was tracking well and went into the back of the hole,” the 14-year-old Nevins said.
His round included two birdies and as many bogeys.
Berg explained how Nevins got himself on the radar to make the team by shooting a 66 during tryouts.
“He has backed up that score and proved it wasn’t a fluke,” Berg said.
Chinn was 3-under through five holes of the final round and continued to play well throughout. He said his birdie putt on 18 kind of “died” at the end. He made four birdies and had two bogeys during the round.
“For me, if I didn’t win, I wanted a teammate to win,” Chinn said. “The most important thing is to win as a team. We all know how special this team is. We feed off of each other and we root for each other.”
Finishing third individually in the Liberty was Langley senior Nikita Gubenko at 71-73–144. Also for Langley, senior Brian Feinstein played both rounds and shot 81-77–158. Playing one round each were sophomore Suneil Peruvemba (72), senior Sam Zmuda (74), senior Thomas Dillard (76) and freshman Pierce Hokenson (78).
The McLean Highlanders shot 318-338–656 to finish third. They were led by a 76-71–147 from Jonathan Zou, a 78-88–166 from Cab Fooshe and an 84-88–172 from Emma Lee. Drew Heckler shot 80-97–177.
Langley and McLean move on to the 6D North Region Tournament, where the Saxons are the defending champions. Langley also has won the last three Virginia High School League Class 6 state titles and a record seven overall.
NOTE: Dating back to the 2016 season, Langley has won 20 tournaments, which included eight in 2017. The Saxons have the chance to win two more tournaments this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.