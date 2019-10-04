As has often been the case in recent years, it wasn’t a matter if the talented, deep and dominant Langley Saxons would win the region golf tournament, but by how much.
The answer was by 47 strokes, as Langley carded a two-day, 36-hole team total of 3-under-par 282-283–565 to win its third straight 6D North Region Tournament, and seventh region crown in program history. The high-school event was played Oct. 2 and 3 on the par-71 Herndon Centennial Golf Course.
The post-season tournament championship was Langley’s ninth in a row for the high-school team, and the tourney crown was the team’s sixth this fall.
“Over the two days our depth really showed, because we had a lot of players shoot good scores,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “I can’t say enough about how hard our players work and how resilient they are. There is a lot of competition among the team. But what impressives me is when they are hot having a great round, they still find a way to post a good score.”
Langley was led by 1-under totals from individual tourney runner-ups Kelly Chinn (defending champion) and Brian Feinstein. Chinn shot 71-70–141 and Feinstein 69-72–141.
Sueil Peruvemba shot 71-71–142 for Langley, Nikita Gubenko 77-70–147, Chase Nevins 73-74–147, Sam Zmuda shot a first-round 71 and Thomas Dillard a second-round 79.
Chinn and Peruvemba each birdied three of their final four holes in the second round.
Feinstein played much better than he did two weeks earlier in the Liberty District Tournament by shooting 81-77–158 and not counting in the team scoring either round.
“Brian really came back and wanted to play better this week,” Berg said.
Langley finished ahead of the runner-up Madison Warhawks with a 306-306–612 total. Each team qualified for the 18-hole Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament Oct. 14 at Magnolia Green Golf Club near Richmond. Langley is the three-time defending state champion.
Leading Madison was Reeve Felner with a 75-73–148 and Drew Miller at 75-82–157. Also, Holden Sullivan shot 78-85–163, Jack McVicker 89-77–166, Matt Miller 78-91–169 and Katelynn Waclawski 85-74–169.
McVicker and Waclawski had second-round improvements that were the biggest two in the tournament.
The Marshall Statesmen, led by individual champion David Stanford (67-70–137), were third at 316-315–631. See a separate story on Stanford and Marshall on this Website at www.insidenova/sports/fairfax.
The McLean Highlanders were fifth 318-319–637. Jonathan Zou shot 74-78–152 for McLean, Cab Fooshe 78-82–160, Drew Hecker 84-78–162 and Emma Lee 82-81–163.
The Oakton Cougars shot 319-335–654, led by an 80-75–155 from Alexandra Delgado, a 77-87–164 from Bradford Chandler, and an 81-83–164 from Drew Pierce.
NOTE: Dating back to the 2016 season, Langley has won 21 tournaments.
