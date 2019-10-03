As expected, the two-time defending champion Langley Saxons carded a low score and had a comfortable lead after the first round of the 6D North Region Tournament, played Oct. 2 at Herndon Centennial Golf Course.
The second and final round of the 36-hole high-school golf event is today at the same venue.
Langley’s first-round score was a 2-under 282 total on the par-71 course. The Madison Warhawks were second at 306 with the Marshall Statesmen third at 316, followed by the McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots, tied at 318, and the Oakton Cougars at 319.
“We had some good scores from a lot of golfers, and we are where we want to be,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “Our players believe they can really score here because it’s a course where the yardage is not real long.”
Langley’s lowest first-round score was a 2-under 69 by Brian Feinstein. Defending individual region champion Kelly Chinn, Sam Zmuda and Suneil Peruvemba each shot 71 for Langley, Chase Nevins had a 73 and Nikita Gubenko 77.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a couple of players in the 60s in the final round,” Berg said.
The first-round tournament leader was Marshall junior Stanford with a 4-under 67. It was the third straight round of 67 for Stanford, who recorded a pair of 67s in winning the recent National District Tournament.
Leo Perez shot 80 for Marshall, Shivane Anand 84 and Jadet Hartman 85.
Leading Madison was Concorde District champion Reeve Felner with a 75, as well as Drew Miller with the same score. Holden Sullivan and Matt Miller each had 78s for Madison.
Leading McLean was Jonathan Zou with a 74, Cab Fooshe at 78 and Emma Lee with an 82.
For Oakton, Bradford Chandler shot 77, Alexandra Delgado 80 and Vinh Tran and Drew Pierce 81s.
Other low scores were recorded by Westfield’s Danielle Suh at 71, Yorktown freshman Benjamin Newfield with a 73, Centreville’s Vynie Chen at 74, Herndon’s Nick Caggiano with a 76, Chantilly’s Kaushal Kambham at 78 and Yorktown’s Grady McCrery and Chantilly’s Braden McGrath with 80s.
The top two finishing teams in the region tourney qualify for the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament.
(1) comment
At Herndon? Why in the world do you have regions at that rinky dink little course. Let the boys stretch it out. Let the big dogs eat for cryin out loud! How bout Rasberry?......Bull Run?.....or Stonewall. Herndon? Shoot. I never bring out the big stick on that piss ant little course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.