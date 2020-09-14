Langley High School golfers and 2020 graduates Brian Feinstein and Carleton Draughn were two of 38 players from Virginia to receive recent scholarships from the Virginia State Golf Association.
Feinstein, who is attending the Rollins College, was granted $2,000 from the organization’s VIP scholarship foundation and Draughn, who is attending Purdue University, received the David A. King award for $4,500.
The players were members of the Langley team that won district, region and state championships during the 2019 fall season. Feinstein was one of the top individual finishers in all three of those tournaments.
In all, the VSGA awarded $83,000 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.