An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg.
“I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said.
Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school golf tournament Sept. 21 and 22 on the par-71 Herndon Centennial Golf Course with a 36-hole team scoring record of 289-274–563. The second-round total of 274 was an 18-hole record as well.
Both marks broke previous records held by Langley.
In addition, the tournament’s individual winning total of 9-under-par 67-66–133 by Langley senior Chase Nevins also was a tourney best.
Over the two-day competition, Langley had three individual scores in the 60s, eight in the 70s and just one in the 80s. Langley junior Alina Ho shot 4-under 72-66–138 to finish second individually. Senior Pierce Hokenson was fourth at even-par 72-70–142.
The district-tourney title was the eighth in a row for Langley and 13th in 14 years. The Saxons have won 15 straight post-season tournaments.
Last year the Saxons won the district by 32 strokes over the Yorktown Patriots, with a 573 total. Yorktown also was second this year with a 301-299–600 total, the McLean Highlanders were third (317-314–631) and the Marshall Statesmen fourth (318-339–657). The top three teams qualified for the 6D North Region tournament.
Nevins’ second-round 66 began with a bogey on the first hole, followed by eight straight pars. He then made four birdies and an eagle on the back nine.
“Today I figured things out, hit the ball better and played better than yesterday,” said Nevins, who won the district title as a freshman. “The best part of my first round was going 5-under on the last four holes.”
In contrast, Ho birdied the first hole of her second round and made six birdies in all, with one bogey.
“I didn’t putt all that great, but with the exception of two bad drives and two missed fairways, I played very well,” Ho said.
Teddy Kim was the other Langley player who played both rounds, shooting 89-76–165. Playing 18 holes were Andrew Hwang (72), Catherine Qiu (75), Audrey Yim (78) and Emily Wang (79).
McLean was led by rounds of 74-82–156 by Max Vadas and 83-73–156 from Max Irish. Kyle Li shot 78-82–160 and Josh Sul 85-77–162.
For Marshall, Michael Stanford shot 74-82–156, Lee Perez Siino 74-84–158 and Harris Lechtman 81-86–167. All three qualified individually for the region tournament.
NOTE: Nevins’ last five rounds of high-school post-season tournament play are 66, 67, 67, 67, 66. Over four seasons of post-season events for Langley, his scoring average in 14 tournaments is 70.1 “The sky is the limit for Chase,” Berg said. “He has all the tools and the dedication.”
