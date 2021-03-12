Among other things the talented Langley High School golf team is chasing this season is setting a record for winning five straight state championships.
The Saxons tied the mark with Mills Godwin of winning four state crowns in a row last season at the Virginia High School League’s highest enrollment classification.
Langley returns three top players in senior Kelly Chinn, sophomore Chase Nevins and junior Suneil Peruvemba. Each had successful seasons on the non-high-school junior circuit in recent months and can regularly shoot in the 60s in 18-hole rounds.
Chinn was chosen as the National Junior Player of the Year for his many accomplishments.
Now, those three turn their attention to high school by trying to help Langley continue its string of dominance.
“Any of those three can win the individual state championship,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “They all are so consistent.”
Chinn, who will play in college at Duke University, won the state title in 2017, then was second in 2018 and tied for fourth in 2019 with Nevins. Peruvemba was seventh in the state in 2019.
The shortened dual-meet season begins for Langley next week, followed by the postseason.
“The team is sparked up and ready to play,” Berg said. “We are in pretty good shape and should be there in contention.”
Berg said sophomore Pierce Hokenson most likely will play the No. 4 position for Langley this season. Contending for the No. 5 and 6 spots are junior McKenzie Hiek, sophomore Teddy Qui and freshman Catherine Qui.
“Our five and six players should be able to consistently shoot in the 70s,” Berg said.
Seniors Noah Kim, Steven Trautwein and Holden Smith also are on the team. There are other girls, including junior Samantha Ritchie, sophomores Cameron Hiek and Audrey Yim and freshman Emily Wang. They likely will be attempting to qualify for the 18-hole girls state open next month in Harrisonburg.
“They are all very talented players and will make contributions for us this season, or in the future,” Berg said.
NOTES: In order to qualify for this season’s 18-hole Class 6 state tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club, Langley has to play well enough to earn a berth in the preceding district tournament at Herndon Centennial Golf Course then region at Hidden Creek Country Club competitions . . . Last season Langley won seven tournaments in all, giving the team 10 straight tourney titles over a four-year span . . . In program history, the Saxons have won eight state championships.
