It has become a challenge over the years keeping track of all the post-season golf-tournament championships won by the Langley Saxons.
Here’s the latest regarding the high-school team’s region crowns.
With a dominating two-day, 36-hole team total of 283-282–565, Langley comfortably won this fall’s 6D North Region tourney by 27 strokes over the runner-up Yorktown Patriots. The tournament was played Oct. 4 and 5 on the Algonkian Regional Park course.
The region crown was Langley’s fifth in a row, and the post-season tournament title was the Saxons’ 17th straight district, region and state titles dating back to the 2016 season.
“Our players kind of know if they play to their potential, it will be tough for another team to beat them,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “We have a lot of talent and there is a lot of competition on the team among the players.”
Langley was led in the region tournament by individual champion Chase Nevins. The junior carded an 11-under 66-67–133 total to tie the 36-hole region-tournament scoring record. Langley senior and defending champion Suneil Peruvemba shot 69-70–139 to finish second.
“Chase’s performance was surreal it was so good, and Suneil is always so consistent and keeps his composure,” Berg said.
Nevins made 13 birdies, just two bogeys and missed on three greens in regulation over the 36 holes. The 11-under total over 36 holes was a personal-best for the golfer.
Nevins had never previously played all 18 holes of the Algonkian course.
“I like the course. Everything is all out in front of you,” Nevins said. “My iron play both days was really good. I was hitting it close and giving myself a lot of short birdie putts.”
As for the team, Nevins said during tournaments the Langley players try hard to beat one another, which helps lead to low team scores.
“Yeah. I want Chase to hit it out of bounds,” Peruvemba kidded.
Langley’s Pierce Hockenson was the only other player to play 36 holes. He shot 74-73–147 to place seventh.
Six other golfers played just 18 holes in the tournament, with each scoring well. The nine total players are the most Berg has played in a region during his long coaching tenure that began at Langley in 1997.
“We have the talent and depth to do that,” Berg said.
Of those six, Teddy Kim shot a second-round 72, Alino Ho had a first-round 74, Catherine Qiu, McKenzie Hiek and Audrey Yim all had 78s and Casey Lim had an 86.
Next for Langley is the 18-hole Class 6 state tournament, a competition the Saxons have won five times in a row. A week prior to the region, Langley won its seventh straight Liberty District tourney.
Also playing in that state tournament as an individual qualifier for the first time will be McLean High senior Cab Fooshe. He shot 76-77–153 in the region to earn the third of three state-qualifying spots, by one stroke.
Also in the region team competition, the Concorde District champion Madison Warhawks finished fourth (321-317–638), the Oakton Cougars fifth (324-323–647) and the Marshall Statesmen sixth (333-346–679).
Robby Nielsen shot 77-77-154 for Madison, Owen Taylor 80-77–157, Jacob Peel 79-79–158 and Katelynn Waclawski 85-84–169 to lead the way.
For Oakton, Allan Herring shot 80-79–159 and Jai Kathuria 79-82–161.
Marshall was led by a 74-80–154 by Leo Perez and a 78-79–157 from Michael Stanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.