The Langley Saxons’ most recent and fifth straight state golf championship was no different than the first four - occurring in dominating fashion, but this season setting a record in the process.
The Saxons won the 18-hole 2020-21 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 Tournament crown with a 280 total on the par-72 Williamsburg National Golf Club Course. Battlefield was 20 strokes behind in second.
Five straight state titles is now the most ever won at the VHSL’s highest enrollment level. Mills Godwin of Richmond and Langley shared the previous mark of four in a row.
Overall, Langley has now won nine state golf championships.
“They played really solid golf up and down and it was another outstanding performance,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “They felt confident about winning another state title. But they were cautious about being over confident, but knew if they played to their capabilities, they could win.”
The latest state title was led by Langley senior Kelly Chinn. He shot a 5-under 67 to win the tournament’s individual honors for the second time, the first coming his freshman season. The 67 was his third straight in 2020-21 postseason tournaments, with him previously winning district and region tourneys this season, that gave him a one-season triple crown of high school golf. The Saxons also won both of those district and region team championships.
“They were bookend state championships for Kelly,” Berg said. “What a pleasure it was to coach him.”
Chinn made six birdies and one bogey in his 2020-21 state competition.
“Winning individually was good, too, but the team title obviously was the primary goal,” Chinn said. “My wedge shots were good today, I putted solid and made no big mistakes. To be able to win states every year of my high-school career is pretty satisfying. My game progressed a lot in high school.”
Also for Langley, Suneil Peruvemba (four birdies, one bogey) shot 3-under 69 to tie for second, Chase Nevins 1-under 71 tying for fifth, Pierre Hokenson 73 (tie seventh), McKenzie Hiek 75 (tie 11th) and Catherine Qiu 76 (tie 12th).
Langley’s 18-hole state-tournament stroke average during the five straight titles was 292.1, with its last five rounds all under 300. The other two were 300 and 312 in 2016. The Saxons shot 280 twice, both VHSL highest-classification records.
Marshall High School senior David Stanford shot 74 at the state tournament.
NOTES: Overall, Langley has won 13 straight post-season tournaments dating back to 2016, and has won 25 tournaments overall, 12 during early regular-season events during that same time frame . . . During his high-school career, Chinn won six postseason tournaments, two each in district, region and state competitions and had a tie for second in all three. In his 17 post-season high-school rounds of 18-hole events, Chinn’s stroke average was 70.4 with six rounds in the 60s, including a low of 66. The only round not included in those numbers was a 14-hole district-tournament event in 2018 that was cut short by weather.
