Officially, there was no Liberty District golf tournament this season. Team and individual honors were not awarded.
Instead, the 18-hole event was called a region-tourney qualifying competition, including the league’s six high-school teams and same format, and was played at Herndon Centennial Golf Course.
The top two teams were the Langley Saxons with a first-place score of 297, followed by the Yorktown Patriots at 306. Those two teams advanced to the 18-hole 6D North Region Tournament.
If counted as a district title, the championship would have been Langley’s sixth in a row and 11th of the last 12. Yorktown was second in the previous district tourney.
Langley senior Kelly Chinn was the individual winner with a five-birdie, one-bogey round of 67. His teammate Pierce Hokenson was second with a 72.
Also for Langley, McKenzie Hiek shot 74 to tie for third, defending champion Chase Nevins had a 79, Catherine Qiu 79 and Theodore Kim 86.
“It was a pretty solid, clean round,” said Chinn, the previous district-tournament runner-up and the 2018 champion. “But I did leave some shots out there. I missed some birdie putts I could have made.”
Langley coach Al Berg was happy with how all of his players contributed.
“It was cool and breezy and I was glad to see Kelly score that low, like he can,” Berg said. “Pierce and McKenzie had good scores.”
Nevins had played in a junior tournament the previous day in North Carolina, arriving for his 11:42 tee time the next morning with very little sleep. Langley’s Suneil Peruvemba also played in that same tourney, but did not play for Langley in the region qualifier. Nevins and Peruvemba tied for 14th in that event.
For Yorktown, with three birdies, defending individual state champion Benjamin Newfield shot 74 to tie for third.
McLean was third in the team scoring with 357. For McLean, Cab Fooshe shot 81 and earned a region berths along with teammate Will Scherer (89).
