With so many adjectives previously used to detail the Langley Saxons’ continuous winning and record-setting success in postseason tournament play, probably the best way to now describe the talented high-school golf team’s most recent achievement is just to list the facts.
So here’s the latest.
With a 36-hole, two-day team score of 296-292–588, Langley won its sixth straight 6D North Region tournament championship. The tournament was played Sept. 28 and 29 on the par-72 Algonkian Region Park course in Sterling.
Langley was led in scoring by Alina Ho with a 72-74–146 and Pierce Hokenson at 75-71–146. They tied for third.
Also for Langley, Audrey Yim shot 76-74–150 and Andrew Hwang 76-76–152 over 36 holes. Catherine Qiu and Chase Nevins played only 18 holes and each shot 73, and Emily Wang and Teddy Kim had rounds of 82 and 85, respectively.
High-school golf in Virginia is a co-ed sport, so Langley played four girls in the region tournament, thought to be a record number most for the competition.
“It never gets old watching these talented players,” longtime Langley coach Al Berg said.
Berg was a bit more nervous than usual during the second round, because defending individual region champion Nevins did not play. He left after the first round to participate in a non-high-school regional tournament.
“We had a nine-hole advantage after the first round, which isn’t that much in golf,” Berg said. “But we had a better second-round score than the first, so the players came through. It was a nice two days.”
Hokenson also said he was nervous at first, without Nevins.
“Our coach told us before the round none of us had to do anything special, just play our rounds,” Hokenson said. “I kind of felt like I needed to. When I made three straight birdies on 9, 10 and 11, that helped my confidence, then I birdied 18. I played pretty solid. It’s always nice to win another region. We all played well in this second round.”
Five of Langley’s six golfers shot 76 or lower in that second round. Yim finished sixth individually and Hwang tied for eighth.
Langley won the Liberty District tournament the previous week, with the Virginia High School League’s 18-hole Class 6 state tournament next on Oct. 10, where the Saxons are the six-time defending champion. Entering the state tourney, the Saxons have won 20 straight post-season tournaments dating back to the 2016 season.
The McLean Highlanders were third in this season’s region at 309-315–624. They were led by Kyle Li, who had a 79-75–154 total (tied for 10th) and Max Vadas at 73-83–156. Also, Max Irish shot 82-79–161, Lauren Wood 79-82–161, Colin Manzel 85-79–164 and Josh Sul 78-88–166.
McLean was playing in the region tournament for the first time in five seasons, after a third-place finish in the previous week’s Liberty District tourney.
Playing as individuals from Oakton, Jeffrey Young shot 77-77–154 (tie for 10th) and Maaz Nadeem shot 79-85–164.
From Marshall High, Leo Perez-Siino shot 76-75–151 (seventh), Michael Stanford 77-80–157 and Harris Lechtman 80-92–172. Madison’s Colin Park shot 86-88–174 and his teammate Robby Nielsen 90-84–174.
With his 151, Perez-Siino earned an individual berth to play in the Class 6 state tourney. He did so by chipping in for an eagle from a green-side sand trap on the 18th hole of the final round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.