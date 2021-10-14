One fact goes with the other, but in winning a record six straight state golf championships, the Langley Saxons have established record-setting scores and decisive and impressive margins of victory in the process.
In misty conditions, Langley won the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 6 state crown for the sixth year in a row Oct. 12 on the par-72 Williamsburg National Golf Club course with a 1-under 18-hole 287 score. Lake Braddock was second at 299.
The Saxons’ cumulative margin of victory in winning the six titles is 19.7 strokes, with a high of 38 in 2017. Langley’s 2020 winning 280 total was a state record for the lowest 18-hole score, as was the 571 mark for 36 holes in 2017.
“It was another very solid performance for us,” longtime Langley coach Al Berg said. “When you have a deep and talented team, one player can falter a bit and the others will make up the difference. We got the real good scores from our top players that put us in position to win. We thought as a team we could shoot par or a little under par.”
Langley’s best score was a 5-under 67 by junior Chase Nevins. He finished second individually behind medalist Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax. He shot 65.
Nevins made seven birdies overall, four on the front nine when he shot 4-under 32. He made three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, carding a 1-under 35.
“Chase has been playing so well lately and he is such a hard worker,” Berg said.
Nevins said the stiff competition among teammates helps make the team score better.
“We want to win, but we each want to beat each other too,” Nevins said.
A week earlier Nevins won the 36-hole 6D North Region tournament, shooting 11-under 66-67–133.
Tying for fifth at states for Langley was senior Suneil Peruvemba with a 1-under 70. He made four birdies and two bogeys. Peruvemba has been a starter on four state-championship teams, never scoring higher than 76 in a high-school match. He tied for second in last season’s state tourney.
“Suneil has just always been rock-solid and steady. He is dependable and takes care of business,” Berg said. “He has never played poorly for us.”
Langley’s Alina Ho shot par 72 to tie for 10th.
“Alina is a wonderful driver of the golf ball and she really hit it well,” Berg said.
Langley’s Pierce Hokenson and Teddy Kim each shot 78 to tie for 29th. McKenzie Hiek shot 81 to round out the scoring.
“None of our players want to be on the team that has this streak end,” Berg said. “They don’t want to let the old man down.”
Dating back to the 2016 season, the Saxons have won a combined 18 straight postseason district, region and state championships. Overall, Langley has won 10 state titles.
McLean High School senior Cab Fooshe played in the state tournament for the first time and shot a 5-over 77 to tie for 24th. He made three birdies.
