Jake McSteen is healthy with a sound arm and the hard-throwing left-hander wants everyone to know he is pitching again and throwing well.
This summer in a month-long, four-team independent professional baseball league, the 2014 Langley High School graduate compiled a 7-0 record in eight starts, had a 2.70 earned run average and had two saves for the Joliet Slammers. In 50 innings, he struck out 52 and walked 10 to help the Joliet, Ill., team (21-5) win the league title.
McSteen believes his performance shows his arm is healthy again after suffering two significant injuries that required surgery to his pitching arm as a member of the University of Nebraska baseball team, starting in 2015. His fastball is back up to the 93-94-mph range.
McSteen hopes his summer effort has put him in position to draw serious interest again from a Major League baseball organizations. He’d had previous contact from multiple teams and threw in some pro camps this past January. But now, with the COVID-19 pandemic situation resulting in the cancellation of all Major League-affiliated minor league play this year, that will delay any contact from such a team.
“I had about a month to execute my pitches with the Slammers, and all of them were sharp,” McSteen said. “I was pretty nervous to start. I tried to show as much as I could. If nothing works out, I plan to keep working out and pitch in independent ball again next summer.”
That amount of pitching in a short period was the most for McSteen in many months.
“My arm felt great,” he said. “I wish we’d had more games.”
Originally, McSteen had hoped to pitch in a higher level of independent ball this summer, or in Europe. Those leagues were shut down because of the pandemic. So playing for the Slammers was his only opportunity, and in doing so, McSteen hoped and wanted to make the best of that situation.
“With all that was going on, it worked out well,” McSteen said.
McSteen did pitch a good bit for Nebraska, despite the injuries. In 44 games and 102 1/3 innings, he compiled a 7-4 career record, had a 3.96 earned run average and struck out 65. McSteen made nine starts, won various team awards and was a Big Ten distinguished scholar in 2016. He had a 4-0 record and 2.04 ERA in 2017.
In his senior season at Langley under then-head coach Kevin Healy, McSteen was one of the area’s most dominant pitchers. He had an 8-1 record with two saves, a 0.65 ERA and fanned 90 in 64 innings.
“That was one of the best seasons I’ve seen from a high-school pitcher,” said Healy, now the head coach at Washington-Liberty High School. “Jake’s great summer performance should definitely give him some opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.