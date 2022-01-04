Langley High School graduate Jacob Labovitz completed his fourth season of college soccer this past fall as the leading goal scorer for the Virginia Tech men’s team.
Labovitz scored nine goals and had four assists in 18 games and took 37 shots. Two of his goals were game-winners.
For his performance, Labovitz was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.
Labovitz played three seasons at Virginia Tech, after playing his first year of college soccer at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he was chosen as the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year. He scored 30 career goals in college soccer, including nine in each of the past two seasons.
At Langley, Labovitz led the boys soccer team to two Virginia High School League Class 6 state championships and scored a team-record 81 career goals, including 46 his senior season. He also was chosen as the boys Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia his 2017 senior season at Langley.
