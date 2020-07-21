As far as playing his favorite sport of baseball, the last few months have been an up-and-down whirlwind for Kenny Lippman.
Just as his highly-anticipated sophomore college season for the Denison University team in Ohio was beginning back in the winter, the 2018 Langley High School graduate developed tightness in his pitching forearm. So the 6-foot-3 right-hander was sidelined a few days.
As the soreness went away and Lippman was throwing bullpen sessions and ready to make his first appearance, the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was disappointing because I was ready to go, and the coaches had a lot of faith in me,” Lippman said.
Lippman had been projected as Denison’s No. 1 starter in 2020, after compiling a successful freshman season with a 3-1 record in 12 appearances. He made seven starts, helping the team win a conference title for the first time in program history and advance to the regional tournament.
Denison was ranked ninth in one 2020 Division III preseason poll.
“Last season was so much fun, and we had a chance to be really good again, if not better,” Lippman said.
Without getting to pitch for Dension, Lippman became more disappointed, thinking he might not get to pitch or play baseball at all the rest of the year. Then the short-season eight-team summer Northern Virginia Collegiate League was started, with games played July 2 to 27 in Vienna at Madison High School and Waters Field.
With a fastball in the 90s and good control, Lippman has pitched some 10 innings so far for the Hot Wings team, starting and in relief. He has been sharp and his arm is feeling fine.
In a one-inning relief appearance July 16, Lippman eventually was sharp, pitching out of a jam. He did not allow a hit or a run and struck out one after two walks, throwing 18 pitches.
“I am really grateful the people stuck out their necks and put this league together,” Lippman said. “It give us a chance to play.”
Lippman’s goal is to pitch well and be focused. After what he said was a “messy” first scrimmage, he is achieving his goal.
“I’m trying to have a good mindset and get in the right game mood,” he said. “I have been pretty clean so far and have had good command.”
Overcoming sore arm issues is nothing new for Lippman. He missed his entire junior season at Langley for that reason.
Lippman bounced back strong his senior year, compiling a 5-3 record with a 1.93 earned run average. He earned a no-decision against eventual 5A state champion Freedom (South Riding).
In 541/3 innings that spring, Lippman struck out 70. He was chosen all-Liberty District and honorable-mention all-region.
Kevin Healy was Lippman’s baseball coach at Langley.
“He’s shown that resilience before,” Healy said about Lippman bouncing back from arm issues. “He’s a polished pitcher and has already found some success at Denison. He’ll keep that going.”
Healy also coaches in the summer college league. His team has faced Lippman.
“He looked like he was spotting his pitches well and had good sequences going,” Healy said.
At Langley, Lippman also was a golf standout, playing on state-championship teams his junior and senior seasons. He still plays a lot of golf.
NOTE: One of Lippman’s teammates with the summer-league Hot Wings is McLean High School graduate and fellow right-handed pitcher Jack Slade. He also threw in relief July 16. In 11/3 frames, Slade did not allow a hit or a run. Slade pitched for Horford Community College this past season.
