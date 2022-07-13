Years later, when receiving a second opportunity to join the George Mason University women’s volleyball team, Megan Shiffett Bachmann jumped at the chance and accepted.
The 2008 Langley High School graduate recently was named the new head women’s coach of the Division I Mason program. She comes to George Mason, which plays its season during the fall, after spending the past four seasons as a top assistant for the Towson University women’s team near Baltimore.
“When I learned the position was open, I was concerned with the timing, but I knew that was something I needed to explore,” Shiffett Bachmann said. “I was in a place in my career when I was available to do this. Everything kind of fell in place. I would love to be here for a long time.”
When Shiffett Bachmann, 32, was growing up and later a top high-school player at Langley, she sometimes attended George Mason matches. She also was recruited a bit by George Mason. She attended Penn State University instead, helping the Nittany Lions win multiple national championships.
The George Mason position is Shiffett Bachmann’s first as a Division I head coach. She also was a women’s college assistant at Division II Western Oregon University, a men’s interim head coach at Durham University in the United Kingdom, coached briefly as an assistant at Langley under her mother, Susan Shifflett, and coached local club-level volleyball.
Shiffett Bachmann inherits a George Mason team that finished 5-22 last season, and has seven players included on the roster from Northern Virginia high schools. Being hired just a few weeks before the 2022 campaign begins, none of the George Mason players will be ones she recruited.
“I have been looking at a lot of film and calling the players to familiarize with the athletes,” Shiffett Bachmann said. “We are scrambling to create some groundwork before training starts. There is a lot of potential on this team.”
When she played at Langley, Shiffett Bachmann was a three-year captain. She helped the team finish with a 78-12 record during her time on the varsity, win two district titles, one region crown and was a runner-up in the state tournament. She was the Northern Region Player of the Year one of those seasons, along with being chosen first-team all-state.
After her college playing career, Shiffett Bachmann began coaching.
“Wanting to be a Division I head college coach evolved over time,” Shiffett Bachmann said. “I am thrilled that I can go back [to Northern Virginia] and try to build something at Mason and grow the volleyball community.”
George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards said Shiffett Bachmann is a good fit for the program.
“We are excited to welcome Megan back home to Northern Virginia,” Edwards said. “Megan boasts impressive credentials as a head coach, assistant and student-athlete. We have tremendous confidence Megan will instill that same strong work ethic and culture in developing Mason women’s volleyball into a top-tier program in the Atlantic 10.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.