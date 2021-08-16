Kelly Chinn has been busy on the golf course in recent weeks, playing in U.S. Golf Association tournaments.
In the most recent U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., the 2021 Langley High School graduate and Duke-bound player shot 75-69–144 but did not make the field of 64 for the match-play portion of the tournament.
He was one of the youngest players in the field.
Chinn rallied by making no bogeys and was 3-under over his final 13 holes of the second and final round of stroke play, missing the cut by one stroke to earn a match-play berth. He was playing in the tournament for the second straight year.
At the preceding U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina this summer, Chinn was the stroke play individual winner by shooting an 11-under 64-68–132, winning by three shots. His first-round 8-under on the Dogwood course was a course record.
In the match-play portion of the event, Chinn lost in the second round and was eliminated. However, it was the second time Chinn was the individual stroke-play winner of the event.
In May, Chinn and teammate David Ford were the medalists in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay golf course, then were eliminated in the quarterfinals of match play.
In other big junior tournaments this summer, Chinn tied for fifth at the Northeast Amateur, tied for 17th at the North and South Men’s Amateur, and finished his junior career as a member of the winning East team at the Wyndham Cup.
At Langley, Chinn won district, region and state individual titles and helped the team win four state championships.
The considerable success Chinn enjoyed during his high school and junior golf careers made him one of the most successful players off all time on those levels in the Northern Virginia area.
