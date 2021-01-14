Among the first-week of wrestling highlights involving local high-school teams last week was the 100th career victory recorded by the Langley Saxons’ Alex Woltman.
The 132-pounder was 3-0 for the week, as the senior achieved that significant milestone.
Other Langley wrestlers with 3-0 records in that first week of what is a shortened condensed season because of the pandemic were Wiley Sayers (160), Sean Marcille (170), Christos Kalpaxis (182), Liam Noonan (195), Chur-Yong Mun (220) and Jacob Steele (285).
Aine Noonan (106), Lilly Hussein (113), Andrew Parrelli (126) and Ryan Roncskevitz (145) had single victories for Langley.
As a team, Langley had a 2-1 record in those matches.
* The Oakton Cougars defeated Madison, 42-33, and Herndon, 45-30, in opening matches.
Finishing with 2-0 records for Oakton were Aaron Ahmad (106 pounds), Amin Bakhtiyor (138), Isaac Hegg (152), Vladimir Condino (160), Isaac Sanderson (182) and Sadeg Ashaipi (195).
With single wins were Cameron Hilleary (126), Roman Bakhtiyor (145), Ryan O’Dell (170) and Ethan Faust (285).
Madison wrestlers earning wins against Oakton in the neighborhood showdown were Alexander Passes (113), Henry Novario (120), Ben Sim (132), Amiel Hopkins (145), Eli Novario (170) and Nicholas Ceynowa (220).
* The Marshall Statesmen defeated Lewis, 35-31, and tied South County 36-36.
Leading the way with 2-0 records for Marshall were Benjamin Levy (113 pounds), Hosin Shadabi (120), Jake Barakat (132), Owen Lebkisher (138) and Nicolas Zuniga (285). Davin Cross (145) and Adam Garcia (220) also had wins.
* In the McLean Highlanders’ 48-27 victory over the Herndon Hornets, individual McLean victories were recorded by Mateo Felix (113 pounds), Jalen Holliday (120), Konstantin Didenkov (138), Baatarkhuu Chandman (145), Robert Kennedy (152), Wyatt Johnson (170), Nathan Fishman (182) and Christina Carroll (195).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.