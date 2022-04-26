Langley High School senior basketball player Amr Areikat, this past season’s Liberty District and 6D North Region boys player of the year, has decided to play at the next level for the Randolph-Macon College team.
Areikat was the district and region’s leading scorer this past season and also was chosen first-team Class 6 all-state. He averaged 19 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.
Areikat twice scored 30 points or more in two games, including 37 against Centreville in a contest in which he made seven three-pointers.
At Randolph-Macon, Areikat joins a team that finished 33-1 this past season and won the NCAA Division III national championship. The team had four seniors who received significant playing time this past season.
Former Langley head coach Scott Newman, who stepped down at the end of this past season, believes Areikat will have the opportunity to play a lot for Randolph-Macon.
“It’s a great fit for him,” Newman said.
