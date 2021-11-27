Add one more significant accolade for what continues to be a highly-accomplished golf year for Alina Ho.
On Nov. 11, the Langley High School sophomore received the 2021 Junior Tour Player of the Year award in her 16-18 girls age group as the top-rated player from the Middle Atlantic Professional Golf Association. Ho is 15 but wanted to challenge herself, so she entered the age 16-18 group for junior tournaments in 2021 instead of playing in the 13-15 division.
“It is a great achievement and shows your hard work is paying off,” the Middle Atlantic PGA said.
By virtue of winning the award, Ho is exempt in any 2022 junior-tour invitationals and has earned a spot in the 2022 MAPGA Junior PGA Championship, allowing her the opportunity to qualify for the National PGA.
In addition, Ho receives a custom driver head cover engraved with her name, along with a custom engraved towel.
During the junior season, Ho played in three big two-round MAPGA tournaments. She won an event in April, tied for 11th in LPGA Junior Championship in late April, then finished third in June at the MAPGA Junior PGA Championship.
During the fall high-school season for the Langley Saxons, Ho was one of the top five players, helping the team win district, region and Virginia High School League Class 6 state team championships. Her even round of 72 tied for 10th best individual score.
Ho then won a region Girls State Open qualifying event. Later, in the VHSL Girls State Open, Ho shot 76 to tie for 23 in the event. Earlier during the high-school season, Ho shot 74 and had the lowest score for a female player at the Yorktown Invitational. Ho shot 67 and was the individual champion of McLean High School’s George Pavlis Invitational.
Langley golfers Catherine Qiu (seventh) and Audrey Yim (12th) also had top rankings in the 16-18 group for their play during junior golf. Oakton High School graduate Alexandra Delgado was No. 17 in the rankings.
Qiu and Kim were members of Langley’s district, region and state-championship teams.
In the boys 16-18 age-group rankings, Langley High School’s Pierce Hokenson was ranked No. 2. He also played on Langley’s district, region and state-championship teams.
