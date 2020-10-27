Chase Nevins certainly made good on his personal goal.
With a struggling start, followed by strong play for the remainder of the 36-hole competition, the Langley High School sophomore won the recent Matthew Nesmith Junior Golf Championship with a 1-under total of 73-70–143 at The Wildewood Club in Columbia, S.C.
He won the Amateur Junior Golf Association tournament by three shots, after being tied for the lead after the first round. It was his second AJGA-tourney victory in recent weeks.
Nevins entered the tournament wanting to improve significantly on his tie-for-26th at his previous AJGA event, when he said he played “poorly” with no consistency. After being 2-over-par through three holes during the first round of the Nesmith event, that goal was in big jeopardy.
Nevins’ play quickly improved and he was on his way to victory. Nevins’ second-round 70 included four birdies.
“I focused on sticking with my process and not trying to force birdies,” Nevins said. “My second round was the best of the two.”
In that round, Nevins hit all but two greens in regulation. He had a one-shot lead heading to the 15th hole, then birdied that hole, then the 17th to finish strong.
“My consistency was the best part of my play,” he said. “I knew if I played well there and cleaned up a few errors, I had a chance to win.”
Nevins was able to play in the Nesmith event because the fall high-school golf season has been postponed until possibly the early spring because of the pandemic. Last fall, as a freshman, Nevins helped Langley win district, region and state team championships.
The left-handed player was the individual Liberty District champion in 2019, finishing high in the region and state tournaments.
With the 2020 prep season postponed, that void has allowed Nevins and other high-school golfers to participate in more summer and fall events, like AJGA tournaments.
“I miss the high-school season very much, and hopefully we can play in the spring. But this situation has worked out well,” Nevins said. “There has been less of a conflict about playing in these [non high-school] events.”
During the summer, Nevins won the AJGA Sean Foley Performance Junior All-Star event by eight shots – shooting a 7-under 71-68-70–209. Then he finished second to Langley teammate Kelly Chinn at the Virginia State Golf Association Junior State Championships, carding a low total of 65-65-69–199.
In addition, Nevins had a 3-0 record in the recent Capital Cup team competition between Virginia and Maryland. He helped Virginia win the title.
Nevins’ next competition is the Middle Atlantic Junior Invitational team event that includes Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia in Pikesville, Md.
