The impressive string of winning postseason tournament championships continued for the talented Langley Saxons with another significant performance.
In winning its fourth straight 6D North Region title, the high-school golf team set an 18-hole tourney record with a 279 team total, breaking the Saxons’ old mark by two strokes. Yorktown was a distant second at 316 on the Hidden Creek Country Club course in Reston.
Overall, Langley has now won 12 straight post season tournaments dating back to 2016, with the Class 6 state tourney left to play this season. The Saxons will attempt to win a record fifth-straight state crown.
“On this course, to be able to shoot a 279 is pretty special,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “It rained a little and softened the greens. So players had a chance to go low. Our players work so hard and have a good-natured competition about wanting to beat each other.”
Langley senior Kelly Chinn and his junior teammate Suneil Peruvemba each shot 4-under 67s to tie for the region’s lowest individual scores.
All six Langley players shot 78 or lower. Langley sophomore Chase Nevins shot 71 to tie for fourth, sophomore Pierce Hokenson had a 74, freshman Catherine Qui 77 and junior McKenzie Hiek 78. A late-round triple bogey prevented Nevins from shooting in the 60s.
Chinn’s round included four birdies, Peruvemba made six with two bogeys.
“I didn’t really make any mistakes in my round, or I certainly minimized them,” Chinn said.
Said Peruvemba: “I drove the ball real well and I made a lot of putts today.”
There was no playoff held to determine an outright individual champion. Each player was fine with that decision.
Chinn looked ahead to the state.
“If we play our game there, we should take care of business,” he said.
Led by defending region champion David Stanford with a 71, the Marshall Statesmen tied the Chantilly Chargers for third place in the region with 326 team scores. Stanford qualified individually to play in the state tournament.
The Madison Warhawks were fifth in the team standings at 328. Katelynn Waclawski shot 77 to lead Madison, Drew Miller 77 and Holden Sullivan 83.
McLean High School’s Cab Fooshe shot 78. Oakton High’s Akshitha Vemuru shot 83 and Jai Kathria 84.
NOTES: Langley and Mills Godwin (1994 through 1997) of Richmond hold the record for winning fourth straight state team titles at the Virginia High School League’s highest enrollment classification . . . Langley has won eight state crowns overall, the most in that classification . . . Dating back to 2016, Langley has won 24 tournaments, 12 in the regular season and 12 in the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.