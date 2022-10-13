Now the number is a magnificent seven straight state golf championships for the Langley Saxons.
The high-school team added to its record streak by winning the 2022 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 co-ed state crown with a 9-over 289 total Oct. 10 on the par-70 Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Floyd Kellam High School of Virginia Beach was second at 295.
In program history, Langley has now won 11 state titles, also a record for the VHSL’s largest enrollment classification.
“This one was the hardest and closet to win,” said Langley coach Al Berg, who has led the team for more than 20 years. “I thought it would be that way, because this course made it harder. It was tight and tough with a lot of trouble off the tee. Players had to try to minimize the trouble.”
Langley was led by individual champion Alina Ho. The junior shot a 3-under 67 to win by two shots over defending champion Josh Duangmanee who was second with a 69.
“Alina hit the ball beautifully today and was magnificent,” Berg said. “She can really play and she stays in the moment, not getting too excited or too down. Her 67 is a big reason we won the state again.”
Ho hit all but one green and one fairway in regulation during her championship round. Each miss came on the front nine.
“It’s really exciting to win this and to help the team win again and keep this streak going,” Ho said. “I hit the ball well and putted well.”
Ho shot an even-par 34 on the front nine, then a 3-under 33 on the back. She birdied three of the last four holes and four of the last seven.
“To win a state title, a team needs some sort of key score that separates the team, and Alina’s 67 did that for us,” Berg said.
Langley’s next lowest player was senior Chase Nevins with a 72 to tie for seventh. He finished second in the state last fall.
“I didn’t have my best game today, and the course was hard. But it was pretty fun to finish it off and win another state,” Nevins said. “Alina came in clutch.”
Nevins was a starter all four seasons of his high-school career with Langley.
Saxons sophomore Andrew Hwang shot a 74 to tie for 10th, junior Catherine Qiu shot 76 to tie for 19th, senior Pierce Hokenson tied for 22nd with a 77 and senior Audrey Yim shot 81.
“It got a little tight, but we felt like we had a good chance to win again,” Hokenson said.
Said Berg: “I never take it for granted we are going to win the state again. It motivates the team to win and see that banner hanging up there [in the school gym]. They want to keep the streak going.”
Also at the state tournament, Marshall High School’s Leo Perez Siino shot 77, making one birdie in his round, to tie for 22nd.
NOTE: Dating back to the 2016 season, Langley has won 21 straight postseason tournaments.
