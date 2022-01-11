Langley High School graduate Tre Vasiliadis was a sophomore runningback during the fall for the Carnegie Mellon University football team. Vasiliadis rushed for 1,120 yards and ran for 16 touchdowns during the fall season. As a result, he was named a member of the 2021 D3football.com All-America team.
Vasiliadis became the fifth player in Carnegie Mellon history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. In the Tartans’ win at Geneva College, he ran for a career-best 268 yards, which ranks second most in team history.
Vasiliadis also was named a D3football.com first team all-region selection, as well as making first-team all-conference.
He also caught seven passes for 41 yards and a touchdown and had two kickoff returns for 46 yards this past season.
When he played at Langley, Vasiliadis had more than 4,000 career yards rushing and became the program’s second all-time leader rusher.
