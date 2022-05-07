When Dave Conrow recently was chosen the new boys head basketball coach at Langley High School, the promotion continued a progression up a coaching ladder he first became interested in pursuing as a freshman in high school.
Conrow, 31, succeeds Scott Newman, who stepped down after nine seasons.
“I always knew I wanted to coach high-school basketball, and I’m ecstatic to get this job at Langley,” Conrow said. “I’ve been walking around with a smile on my face.”
Conrow graduated from Freedom High School in Loudoun County’s South Riding in 2009. At Freedom, he played basketball under Kevin Weeren, the former head coach at Marshall High School. Conrow also was coached previously by current Marshall head coach Jerry Lin.
After high school, Conrow attended Randolph College in Lynchburg, where he played basketball for the Division III men’s team of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. After graduation in 2013, Conrow eventually began his high-school coaching career at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn. The Arlington resident coached at the school the past seven seasons, the first two as the freshman coach, then the past five as a varsity assistant.
When he learned the Langley job was open, he quickly applied.
“Langley basketball has had a lot of success and is a well-established program,” Conrow said. “I’m ready to get to know the players, watch them during summer-league and have a smooth transition into next season, and keep the program going.”
Conrow said he is familiar with some of the teams in the Liberty District where Langley plays.
The new coach prefers a man-to-man defense and a transition offense, but said he will wait and see which approaches the team eventually will play based on the skill levels and development of the players.
