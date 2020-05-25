Langley High School recently held a “virtual” college commitment ceremony on YouTube, during which 23 senior athletes planning to participate in college sports in the 2020-21 school year were recognized.
Geoff Noto, Langley’s director of student activities, welcomed those participating in the online. There were photos of the athletes and the school’s head coaches spoke about each.
All of the participants were at different locations.
Such events are usually held inside the school, which is now closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The athletes were recognized and the colleges they will attend and sports they will play follow:
Caroline Bean (women’s lacrosse) University of Michigan, William Bean (baseball) West Virginia University, Charlotte Bell (women’s tennis), George Washington University), Briton Boiardi (track and field) Colorado College, Sam Brascia (women’s soccer) James Madison University, Jennifer Canfield (women’s lacrosse) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Stephen D’Aquilla (baseball) California Institute of Technology, Brian Feinstein (golf) Rollins College, Olivia Franke (women’s volleyball) Wake Forest University), Nikita Gubenko (golf) George Mason University, Claire Johnson (crew) Massaschusetts Institute of Technology, Megan Jungers (swimming and dive) Emory University, Courtney Kuligowski (women’s lacrosse) University of Southern California, Madeline McGaughey (women’s field hockey) The College of William and Mary, Ali Moslehi-Nik (football) University of Massaschusetts, Emma Norris (women’s lacrosse) Rhodes College, Gabby Perotti (swimming and dive) University of North Carolina Wilmington, Jed Prickett (crew) Skidmore College, Haley Richardson (women’s soccer) Oregon State, Mikayla Schoff (women’s field hockey) Johns Hopkins University, Isabel Schone (swimming and dive) Boston College, Sidney Torres (softball) George Washington University, Tre Vasiliadis (football) Carnegie Mellon University.
