By playing well in a practice round the day before on the same course, Alina Ho realized she might be able to do something special the next afternoon when every stroke counted.
She certainly did.
The Langley High School junior played even better than in practice by shooting a 3-under-par 67 on the Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg to win the Virginia High School League’s 18-hole Class 6 state tournament. Defending champion Josh Duangmanee was second with a 69.
Ho shot an even-par 34 on the front nine, then a 3-under 33 on the back. She birdied three of the last four holes and four of the last seven. Ho’s only bogeys came on the sixth and 11th holes. She began the round by making five straight pars, followed by a bogey on the sixth hole, then her first birdie on the seventh.
Ho is the first Langley girl to win the VHSL’s co-ed state title, and the third girl to do so in tournament history at the highest enrollment classification. Overall, Ho is the fourth Langley player to win the state crown, with Kelly Chinn the last in 2017.
Ho’s 67 helped the Langley team win the Class 6 state championship for the seventh straight year and 11th time overall, amassing an 18-hole 289 team total.
“Alina hit the ball beautifully today and was magnificent,” Langley coach Al Berg said. “She can really play and she stays in the moment, not getting too excited or too down. Her 67 is a big reason we won the state again.”
Ho hit all but one green and one fairway in regulation during her championship round. Each miss came on the front nine.
“It’s really exciting to win this and to help the team win again and keep this streak going,” Ho said. “I hit the ball well and putted well. That practice round gave me confidence.”
Ho has been a top player for Langley for two seasons. She tied for third with a 72-74–146 total at this fall’s 6D North Region tournament, that coming after shooting 72-66–138 to finish second at the Liberty District tourney.
Last fall, Ho won a Northern Virginia 18-hole qualifying event with a 70 to earn a berth in the VHSL’s Girls State Open, then tied for 23rd with a 76 in that state open.
