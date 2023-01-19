The Langley Saxons had two individual champions to help the high-school wrestling team recently finish third in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly.
Finishing first at 157 pounds was Robert Ronsckvitz with a 3-0 record and two pins. He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision.
Langley’s Jacob Steele won the 285-pound heavyweight division. He also was 3-0, and had three pins.
Second for Langley was Ryan Ronsckvitz at 165 with a 2-1 record and two pins.
Adrian Simington was third at 126, Ben Preta fourth at 138, Beomseok Kang was sixth at 150 and Max Anderson sixth at 190.
For the Potomac School Panthers in the tourney, Jason Seebler finished third at 165, Adam Weinman was fifth at 120 and Bram Halpert was sixth at 132.
