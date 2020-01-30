He was selective about his pursuit of a head-coaching position, but in time that strategy paid off, and David Murray got the job he wanted most.
In recent days, Murray, 43, was hired as Langley High School’s new head football coach. He replaces Brian Lamb, who stepped down after three years at the helm.
The job will be Murray’s first as a head football coach. The 1994 graduate of Fairfax High School has been a longtime assistant coach in Northern Virginia at multiple schools. He was an assistant at Fairfax last fall.
The University of Virginia graduate also coached at South Lakes High, West Potomac, Hayfield, Lee, Lake Braddock and at West Springfield for 10 years to list others.
“Langley is one of those crown-jewel jobs, because it gets so much community support,” Murray said. “That’s why I set my sights on a position like this. It checks all the boxes. I could not be happier to be here.”
Murray currently is a computer-science teacher at West Springfield High, but is expected to join the Langley teaching staff this coming fall.
The new coach said the Langley program does not need to be rebuilt.
“Langley has been such a strong program,” Murray said. “I want to keep the program intact and positive first, then address other things. It’s a challenge, but something I really want to do.”
Murray has not yet hired assistant coaches. He is very interested if members of Lamb’s staff want to stay.
Murray plans to meet with the Langley players in coming days.
Lamb, who was an assistant football coach at Langley for 14 years before taking the head coaching job, plans to watch his son play football in coming years at Heritage High in Leesburg. His son will be a freshman there this coming fall.
