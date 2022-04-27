Langley High School recently held its annual college commitment ceremony where senior athletes were recognized for where they will play sports at the next level in the 2022-23 school year. The list is below.
Baseball: Evan Conney (Dickinson College), Bobby Fleming (Coastal Carolina University).
Women’s basketball: Annabeth Holsinger (Gettysburg College).
Football: Colin Affleck (University of South Florida).
Women’s lacrosse: Keelin Byrne (Virginia Tech), Julia Daly (Gettysburg College), Sophia Horowitz (Rhodes College), Caroline Senich (Drexel University), Katherine Senich (Drexel University), Sarah Waits (Yale University).
Women’s soccer: Elsa Billingslea (Rhodes College), Alexa Gianoplus (Vanderbilt University).
Men’s soccer: Ona Sinani (Wofford College).
Women’s softball: Reese Torres (George Washington University), Maddie White (University of Rochester).
Women’s diving: Claire Vroom (Cornell University).
Track and field: Olivia Walke (Suffolk University).
Women’s volleyball: Lauren Sung (Stetson University), Helena Swaak (Johns Hopkins University), Amelia Kim (Dickinson College), Katie Westerheim (University of Rochester).
Men’s golf: Suneil Peruvemba (James Madison University).
