Even with losing multiple key players to injuries, the Langley Saxons continued to play and try hard, and held a slight lead for a while against the host Fairfax Lions.
The attrition eventually wore the Saxons down as Fairfax (2-0) rallied in the second half to win, 20-10, Sept. 3 in the non-district high-school football game.
Lost Langley players to injuries during the game were starting quarterback Brendan Mansinne and starting runningback Zach Cash. Injuries and cramps kept backup quarterback Mikhail Iakovlev and multiple linemen shuffling in-and-out of the action. Third-string quarterback Robert Fleming was forced into action for a number of plays, actually leading the team in rushing with 36 yards on scrambles.
The Saxons also were hurt by a number of costly penalties, an interception, a missed field goal and another that wasn’t attempted because of a bad snap.
Langley fell to 0-2, dropping its second close game.
Without Mansinne, Langley’s passing game was limited, amassing just 63 yards and seven completions.
“We played good, hard football, but the injuries obviously were a factor,” Langley coach David Murray said. “Our goal is to make opponents never want to play us again, no matter what. I think we have done that in two games.”
Langley led 10-7 at halftime. Ethan Cash fell on the ball in the end zone after a high snap from center on a Fairfax punt in the second quarter. Nick Guagliano, who earlier booted a 41-yard field goal, kicked the extra point for the 10-7 advantage.
Fairfax scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to pull away. The TD in the third was aided by two Langley penalties on defense, and the final-period score was set up by an interception, giving Fairfax a short field.
Iakovlev had 23 yards rushing and completed seven passes for 63 yards. Daren Mosleh ran for 13 yards and had two catches. Cash had three catches.
On defense for Langley, Christos Kalpaxis recovered a fumble; sacks went to Fleming and Blake Thompson; and Luke Watson, Nathan Jones, Jacob Steele and Kris Reinhardt were in on multiple tackles.
