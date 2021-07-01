If the Langley Saxons’ dominating and undefeated 16-0 record wasn’t impressive enough, consider some other statistics compiled by the girls high-school lacrosse team en route to winning its second straight state championship.
Langley won the Virginia High School League Class 6 state crown with a 17-6 victory over host Colonial Forge in the title match of the four-team tournament. The Saxons routed host W.T. Woodson, 15-4, in the semifinals.
The team ended the season with a 27-match winning streak. The 2020 campaign wasn’t played because of the pandemic. In 2019, Langley won its final 11 games in capturing its first Class 6 state crown.
This season, Langley’s closest matches were three six-goal wins, all during the regular season. In seven playoff matches, Langley outscored opponents 129-40, with a shutout.
Prior to winning the state title, Langley finished first in the 6D North Region Tournament for the second year in a row, and won the preceding Liberty District tourney. The region crown was the Saxons’ fourth in program history.
“With seven seniors, we knew we had a solid, strong and very balanced group coming back. Basically, we picked up where we left off two years ago,” Langley coach Bucky Morris said. “The players all knew what it took. They all worked hard, everyone was doing the right things, and our offense and defense were clicking and we were all on the same page.”
In the state final, Langley took a quick 2-0 lead and never trailed. The Saxons were in front 9-4 at halftime.
Junior attack Julia Daly led the scoring with seven goals and senior midfielder Erika Chung had a goal and four assists. Among other scorers were junior twin sisters Caroline and Katherine Senich (two assists) each had three goals with sophomore Kathleen Mahony having a goal and one assist. Senior Faith Ann Finch was in goal for the win.
“We had a full-throttle offense, and we were very aggressive attacking the goal,” Morris said. “This team also was good at making adjustments on offense when we needed to. We could score with nine, 10 and 11 different players. On the other end, our defense was stingy. That all made for a great season.”
Other top players and starters for Langley were senior defender Anne O’Hara, junior defender Sophia Horowitz, senior attack Sarah Senich, senior midfielder Alexandra Romero, junior defender Keelin Byrne, junior defender Sarah Waits and senior attack Sophia Smith.
Another senior was attack Hayley Blankingship. Other juniors were Elizabeth DeMoors, Victoria Woods, Eliza Young, Kelsey Melton and Sophie Kee. Marlee Watson and Ilana Watson were sophomores and Anna Talbot was the one freshman.
“This team really showed what it can do,” Morris said. “We beat some good teams twice each in Oakton, Madison and W.T. Woodson.”
Chung was chosen as the region’s Player of the Year. She made first-team all-region along with Daly, O’Hara, Waits and Finch. Morris was the region’s Coach of the Year.
All of those players also were chosen first-team all-district along with Smith, Byrne and Caroline Senich. Making second-team all-district was Katherine Senich. Honorable mentions were Mahony, Romero and Horowitz. Chung was the district’s Player of the Year.
“I think this team wanted to win the state again this year more than before to pay a tribute to the five seniors we had last year who couldn’t play because the season was canceled after we had just one scrimmage,” Morris said.
The coach gave shout outs to assistant coaches Jordan Simonides, Kristen Gaudian, Halle Duenkel, Natalie Drever and Devin Stubbs. Gaudian and Duenkel (Langley graduate) played on James Madison University’s 2018 national championship women’s team.
NOTES: Langley has played in four straight state tournaments, finishing second in 2018 and losing in the 2017 semifinals. The team’s overall record in those four seasons is 74-9-1 . . . Nine players from this season’s Langley team have committed to play lacrosse in college. Chung will play at the University of Pennsylvania, Sarah Senich at Virginia Commonwealth, Waits at Yale, Byrne at Louisville, Romero at Christopher Newport, Smith at Gettysburg, O’Hara at Vermont and Katherine and Caroline Senich at Drexel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.