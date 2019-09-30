With a 3-1 victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals last week followed by a 3-0 win over the Herndon Hornets, the Langley Saxons (11-4) began the week alone in first place in the Liberty District girls volleyball standings with a 3-0 record.
The win over W-L was significant because Langley lost to the Generals in last season’s championship match of the district tournament. The high-school teams have one more regular-season meeting this season on Oct. 10 at Washington-Liberty.
Other notable wins for Langley have been over Stone Bridge, 3-1, over defending Class 6 state champion Chantilly, 3-0, and a 3-0 win over neighborhood rival McLean.
Langley lost 3-0 to defending Division I state private-school champion Flint Hill.
The Saxons have won multiple district, region and state championships during their accomplished history.
“We are starting to play well now and everyone is back together,” Langley coach Susan Shifflett said. “We had some injuries and some key players missed some matches. I’m pleased with the progress. I think we can be in the mix in the playoffs.”
Top players for Langley this season have been hitter Olivia Franke, setters Stephanie Liu and Helena Swaak, hitters Amelia Kim and Nina Kernan, Ceren Mert and defensive standouts Sabrina Duque-Lewis and libero Lauren Sung.
• The undefeated and defending Division I state champion Flint Hill Huskies (13-0) began the week ranked No. 1 in the state’s Division I private-school poll. The Huskies have not lost a game this season, winning their matches by 3-0 and 2-0 scores.
The 13 straight matches without losing a game is not a Flint Hill record. That mark is 19 straight perfect matches set in 2014 when the team went 34-0.
In last week’s action, Flint Hill defeated Trinity Christian and Georgetown Day by 3-0 scores. Against Trinity, Elayna Duprey had 12 kills on 14 swings, had three aces and three blocks. Sydney Reed led the team with 12 digs. Setter Ericka Link totaled four aces while setter Zoe Huang had 19 assists. Against Georgetown Day, Reed had 16 digs while libero Rachel Larsen totaled 14. Huang led with 26 assists and Denver Pugh tallied 14 kills and Duprey added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.