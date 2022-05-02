The Langley Saxons (10-1, 2-1) lost for the first time this season in boys high-school soccer when they were defeated by the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 2-0, last week in a Liberty District match.
Langley’s most recent victories were 3-2 over the Marshall Statesmen, 2-0 over the Justice Wolves and 1-0 over the McLean Highlanders. Langley has seven shutouts.
With the victory over Langley, Washington-Liberty improved to 1-0-1 in the district. The Generals tied Wakefield for it one blemish.
Some of Langley top players have been Jeffrey Stark, Gabe Silva, Cole Fisher, Michael Antalics, Aidan Connoly and Nick Guagilano.
* In girls soccer, the Oakton Cougars improved to (9-1, 7-0) with recent victories over Chantilly, 2-1, and South Lakes, 1-0, in Concorde District matches to give the team eight straight wins and four shutouts.
The Cougars are in first place in the district.
