The Langley Saxons in girls and the Madison Warhawks in girls and boys action won three recent district-tournament lacrosse championships, then moved on to the 6D North Region Tournament.
The undefeated Langley girls (11-0) won the Liberty District crown with a 2-0 tournament record, each blowouts. The Saxons downed the McLean Highlanders, 16-3, in the semifinals of the high-school competition, then routed the Yorktown Patriots, 21-3, in the championship match.
The victories extended Langley’s two-season winning streak to 22. The Saxons won the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship with an 18-4 record and winning their final 11 matches. (The 2020 campaign was not played because of the pandemic.)
Langley has been led by first-team all-district players Julia Daly, Sophie Smith, Erika Chung, Caroline Senich, Annie O’Hara, Sarah Waits, Keelin Byrne and Faith Ann Finch; second-teamer Katherine Senich; and honorable-mention selections Katie Mahoney, Alexa Romero and Sophie Horowitz.
Chung was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year.
The Madison girls and boys each won Concorde District Tournament crowns.
The girls (8-3) defeated Centreville, 18-10, in the semifinals, then downed Oakton, 13-5, in the championship match.
In the championship match, Mia Pisani had three goals and two assists to lead Madison and Jordan Condon had three goals and one assist.
Against Centreville in the semifinals, Condon had five goals, Pisani had three goals and two assists and Paige Counts added three goals.
The defending state-champion Madison boys (10-1) topped Centreville, 10-1, in the semis, then edged Chantilly, 5-4, in the championship match at Madison.
Senior players for Madison are Arjun Sahni, Preston Cain, Brendan Wyka, Thomas Jensen, Roger Waldron, Zach Hanzlik, James Adkins, Brendan Morrissey, Ryan Gates, Charles Hassett, Russell Forbes, Samuel Nunez, Nathan Talbot and Nicholas Ceynowa.
All three teams moved on to the 6D North Region Tournaments, where they will be favorites to win. Each earned first-round byes.
The region tournament is scheduled to conclude this week. The winners of the girls and boys tournaments advance to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state competitions, that begin next week at higher seeds throughout the tourney.
In past seasons, girls and boys teams from the 6D Region have dominated the state tournaments. An example was in 2019 when the Langley girls rolled to a state championship and the Madison boys team won the title as well. The state tourney was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.