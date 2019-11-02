The Madison Warhawks (6-3, 2-1) remained in second place in the Concorde District with a 41-0 home shutout over their neighborhood rival Oakton Cougars on Nov. 1 in high-school football action.
The loss ended Oakton's season with records of 2-8, 0-4.
Madison is tied for second with the Chantilly Chargers (8-1, 2-1). The Warhawks can finished second alone with a road victory over Centreville on Nov. 8 and a Chantilly loss to first place Westfield (9-0, 3-0).
The shutout was Madison's second this season.
In the win over Oakton, Madison scored in all four quarters and was in control from the start in the Warhawks' fourth straight victory over the Cougars.
* The Langley Saxons (3-6, 2-2) defeated the host and winless Herndon Hornets, 47-20, on Nov. 1 in Liberty District action to snap a two-game losing streak.
As he has all season, senior runningback Tre Vasiliadis led the Langley offense by rushing for 244 yards and running for three touchdowns. Vasiliadis has run for 1,958 yards this fall so far with one game to play.
Also for Langley, quarterback Matthew Flenniken had a big game. He was 6 of 6 passing for 81 yards and threw touchdown passes to Patrick Oh for nine yards and Addison Wallace for seven. Flenniken also ran for 158 yards and a TD. Joseph Nazarian had a two-yard scoring run. Zach Cash had 32 yards rushing. Spencer Brooks booted three extra points and James Murray two.
Jacob Lubin had three catches for 21 yards and Oh had two.
Langley had 440 yards rushing and 521 total.
On defense, Nazarian made 6.5 tackles.
* The Marshall Statesmen (5-4, 2-2) kept their playoff hoops alive with a 35-22 home win over the Edison Eagles on Nov. 1 in National District action.
Check back later for details from the win for Marshall.
* The McLean Highlanders (4-5, 1-3) lost Nov. 1 at home to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 42-0, in a Liberty District game for their second straight setback, hurting their playoff chances.
McLean had a chance to tie the game at 7, but was intercepted in the end zone, ending the drive, then the Highlanders were behind 28-0 at halftime.
