Langley High School’s Alex Woltman at 132 pounds and Chur-Yong Mun at 220, Madison’s Samuel Sorrell (152) and McLean’s Nathan Fishman (182) all won individual championships at the 6D North Region wrestling tournament.
Each had 3-0 records, with Fishman having two pins and a technical fall. Woltman had two pins and Sorrell and Mun each had three decisions.
Sorrell helped the Madison boys finish third in the team scoring.
Also for Madison, John Kustra was second at 182, Nicholas Ceynowa was second at 195, third were Ben Sim (132) and Eli Novario (170) and fourth was Orion Luera (160).
Woltman and Mun helped Langley place fourth.
The Oakton High team finished sixth, led by Isaac Hegg’s second at 152 and a second by Romin Bakhtiyor at 145.
The Marshall Statesmen were seventh, as Owen Lebkisher (138) and Nicholas Zuniga (heavyweight) each were second in their weight classes.
Fishman helped McLean finish eighth. Brigham DeVore was second at 220.
