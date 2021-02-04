The Madison Warhawks on the girls side and Oakton Cougars on the boys were the unofficial team winners of the Concorde District swimming and diving championships.
There were no official team scores kept in this year’s high-school meets.
For the Madison girls, which won nine races and had six seconds in its dominating performance, the title was their fifth in a row.
“Not fully sure why we didn’t keep official score, but the times are official and the performances were hard to beat,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said.
Madison won all three relays. Leading the way individually were double winners Alexandra Dicks in the 50 (22.87) and 100 (50.32) freestyle races and Erica Rice in the 200 individual medley (2:07.44) and 100 backstroke (57.33).
Charlotte Dixon won the 200 free (1:54.4) and was second in the 100 free. Also, Hannah Carmen won the 500 free (5:06.96) and was fifth in the 200 free, Darby Galbraith took second in the 100 butterfly and back, Megan Hau placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the IM, Sophia Brown was second in the IM and fourth in the fly, Anabel Huffstutler was second in the 500 free and seventh in the 100 breast, Maggie Shi was third in the fly and IM, Morgan Howat was third in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free, Emma Wainwright finished third in the back and Celia Bredehoeft fourth in the 500 free. Elsa Marsden had a top six finish in diving.
The times for the winning Madison relays were 1:47.19 (200 medley), 1:37.27 (200 free) and 3:31.95 (400 free).
The Oakton boys also dominated, winning races, led by double winners Anthony Grimm and Graham Evers.
Grimm won the 50 free (20.39) and breast (54.87) and Evers the 200 free (1:42.94) and 100 free (47.35).
Ian Ching was second in the fly and third in the IM, James Piccolo took fourth in the back and fifth in the fly, Wes Kron placed third in the 500 free, Chase Koller was fourth in the 500 free, Carl Blakney finished fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free and Cameron Dearman fifth in the 500 free.
The two Oakton winning relays were the 200 free (1:25.93) and 400 free (3:15.58), and the 200 medley relay was second.
In boys diving, Oakton’s Spencer Dearman was second, Josh Shipley third, John DeFranco fourth and Nico Shuster sixth.
For the Madison boys, Owen Dyson was second in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free, Brayden Philpott took second in the fly and fourth in the breast and Benham Cobb was fourth in the IM.
The Oakton girls were led by Abigail Zindler’s victory in the breast (1:04.83), a second in the 200 free by Agnese Lasmane, a pair of thirds in the 100 and 200 free by Leena Lasmane., a seccond by diver Maddie Reese along with a fourth by Kate Vaughn and a fifth by Sophie Whang.
* In the Liberty District, the Langley Saxons won the unofficial boys swimming and diving team championship, led by double winner Johnny Bradshaw in the 50 freestyle (21.88) and 100 breaststroke (57.65) and a single victory by Daniel Coughlin in the 500 free (4:57.28).
Langley’s Robert Luebke was second in the 100 backstroke and 100 free, Davevin Oey was second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Jacob Lee was fourth in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, Miles Yang was third in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free, the 200 medley relay won (1:35.96) and the 400 free relay was second.
In boys diving, Langley’s Matteo Vasiliadis was third and Danny McGauhey fourth.
For the Langley girls, Alyssa Webb was a dual winner in the 200 free (1:53.93) and 500 free (5:02.76).
Sarah Radle was second in the fly and third in the IM, Victoria Valko placed second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free, Natalia Rongione was third in the 200 free and fourth in the breast, Claire Vroom was second in girls diving, the 400 free relay won (3:31.41) and the 200 free was second.
Leading the McLean girls was Catherine Hughes with a first in the breast (1:04.26) and a second in the IM, Lily Flint with a second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free, Skylar Sunderhauf was fourth in the IM and fly, and Jacelyn Brooks was third in diving.
For the McLean boys, Ryan Sribar was second in the breast and 200 free, Owen Thomas took third in the 50 and 100 free races, John-Joseph Rieger was third in the back and Nick Wanzer was second in diving.
* For the Marshall High School girls in the National District meet, Julia Simpson won the 50 and 100 freestyle races in 24.78 and 54.44 seconds, respectfully.
For the Marshall boys, Edrick Nguyen won the 200 individual medley (1:59.45) and was fourth in the 100 butterfly, and Will Kindelan was second in the 100 backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.