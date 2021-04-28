With three players earning berths into the Girls State Open golf tournament and others coming close, the Langley Saxons had a strong showing at the 18-hole high-school zone qualifying event.
Langley sophomore Audrey Yim shot 76 in windy conditions on the Laurel Hill Golf Club course to tie for first place. Langley freshmen Emily Wang and Alina Ho each were a shot back at 77 to also earn two of the eight qualifying spots for the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open.
Langley’s Samantha Richie shot 81, Catherine Qiu 82, Vibha Sankavaram 85, Mei Torrey 86 and Cami Hiek 87, but all fell short of qualifying. Scores of 80 and lower qualified.
“That says a lot about Langley’s depth,” Langley girls golf coach Bob Hayne said. “We have so many good players.”
Madison High’s Katelynn Waclawski, who tied for first with a 75 in the previous season’s zone qualifier and was third in 2018, shot 80 to earn her third straight state berth.
Oakton High senior Alexandra Delgado shot 83 and failed to qualify for the Girls State Open for the first time in her high-school career. She tied for first in the 2018 qualifier. Oakton’s Akshitha Vemuru also shot 83 and missed out this season. She had advanced the past two seasons.
Next, at the 18-hole Girls State Open tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Wang shot the lowest score among the qualifiers with a 4-over 74 to finish eight.
Waclawski shot 77 to tie for ninth. Ho had a 78 and tied for 12th and Yim shot 84 and tied for 27th.
In the previous 2019 State Open, Yim shot 79 to tie for 30th and Waclawski had an 81 to tie for 37th.
Waclawski also played in the 36-hole 2018 State Open, shooting 91-92-183 to tie for 43rd.
