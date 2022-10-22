The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local winners in Friday night football action Oct. 21 in district home games.
Langley (5-3, 3-1) downed the Marshall Statesmen (1-7, 1-3) by a 35-20 score in a Liberty District clash. The five wins are the most in a season for Langley since the Saxons finished 6-5 in 2014.
Langley quarterback Brendan Mansinne accounted for 352 combined yards in the win over Marshall.
Madison (5-3, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Concorde District with a 21-16 victory over the Westfield Bulldogs (6-2, 2-1) in a showdown for first place. The win was the fifth in a row for Madison.
In other Oct. 21 public-school games involving two local teams, the McLean Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) fell at home to the first-place Herndon Hornets (6-2, 4-0), 49-7, in a Liberty District tilt, and in Concorde District play, the Oakton Cougars (2-6, 0-3) lost their sixth in a row, falling to the visiting Chantilly Chargers (4-4, 1-2), 29-7.
Check back later for more details in the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.