In an offensive shootout with the teams combining for nearly 1,000 total yards, it was a shut-down defensive play in the final seconds that secured a 41-40 home victory for the Langley Saxons on Sept. 13.
After the Robinson Rams (1-2) scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 41-40 with 34 seconds to play in the seesaw high-school football game, the Rams went for the two-point conversion. The Langley defensive line and linebackers stopped the potential game-winning run short of the end zone, giving the Saxons (1-2) their first victory of the 2019 season.
Robinson led at one point, 26-13. Langley rallied to take the lead, the game was tied at 34, then the Saxons took a 41-34 advantage with seven minutes to play on a Tre Vasiliadis touchdown run and James Murray’s fifth extra point.
Vasiliadis was the star of the game for Langley, rushing for 277 yards on 40 carries and scoring on runs of 29, 12 and six yards. In all, the busy Vasiliadis amassed 389 combined yards. He caught three passes for 46 yards, had 37 more in kick returns and completed one pass for 29. In addition, he made one tackle on defense.
Also for Langley on offense, quarterback Matt Flenniken ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns – one of 67 yards – and completed 5 of 8 passes for 70. He also had a two-point conversion run. Jared Lubin had one catch for 29 yards.
Langley had 497 total yards and 27 first downs and no turnovers. Robinson gained 491 yards, with 27 first downs as well. The teams then combined for 988 total yards.
Defensively for the Saxons, Kareem Jamal and Logan Lynch each had nine solo tackles and 9.5 total, Lubin had 6.5 tackles, Simon Medina six and Joseph Hartman five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.