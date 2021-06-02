The Langley Saxons and Marshall Statesmen were region-tournament finalists in the previous 2019 girls high-school softball campaign, the last season held before COVID reared its ugly head.
In the current spring of 2021 season, each team is playing well again with impressive records, so could there be a region-tourney rematch at some stage ahead?
Time will tell in a few days.
Langley, the defending region champion, began the week with an 11-1 overall record, a nine-game winning streak and was atop the Liberty District standings with an undefeated mark. Marshall was 10-0 and leading the National District.
Langley’s two most recent wins were over South Lakes, 14-5, and Yorktown, 10-0, and the McLean Highlanders.
Against South Lakes, Reese Torres had three hits and four RBI; Olivia Kim added three hits and two RBI; and Maddie White (double and triple, three RBI), Alden Miller and Adelaide Loving all had two hits.
Kim was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts.
Kim tossed the six-inning, two-hit shutout against Yorktown, striking out six and walking one. Torres had two hits and three RBI, Caroline Amano-Dolan added two hits and two RBI, White had two hits and Miller a hit and two RBI. Kim tripled and Kira Lentz and Sarah Semko also had hits.
Marshall defeated Jefferson, 15-4, and Lewis, 14-0, in recent action, along with Edison, 16-4.
In those contests, Sela Scheinman, Alexi Martinez, Grace Chamberlain, Alexandra Nassif, Leah Macaluso, Ruby Stewart and Jasmin Martinez were among the leading hitters.
Emily Howell threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk against Lewis. Scheinman homered in that win as Marshall amassed 16 hits.
Howell and Kyle Henigan pitched against Jefferson.
* The McLean Highlanders (6-5) broke a four-game losing streak with Liberty District wins over South Lakes, 4-1, and Herndon, 15-1.
Emory Hadden threw a complete game, scattering 11 hits, against South Lakes and not allowing an earned run with two strikeouts.
Piper Tedrow had two hits for McLean and Rylee Schaar, Elena Socknat and Ryan Shannon all had one hit and one RBI.
Gabby Colder had four hits with a homer and a double and drove in five runs against Herndon. Tedrow and Lily Bumbaugh each had three hits, Socknat had two hits and two RBI with a double and Macey Johnson and Willa Steeg doubled. Hadden was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and fanning two.
* The Madison Warhawks (9-2) lost to Centreville, 9-5, and defeated Chantilly, 11-3, and Oakton, 9-0, in recent Concorde District action.
Ayla Condill had two hits and Katelynn Park homered and had three RBI against Centreville.
Park had two hits, including a homer, and five RBI against Chantilly and Katrina Swan and Anna Mack had two hits each. Lauren Oskuie doubled, Ava Livingston tripled and Graciela Dominguez had a hit and four stolen bases.
Park fanned six in four innings of work against Oakton, Dominguez had three hits and Swan, Condill (three RBI) and Park (two RBI) each had two hits.
* The Flint Hill Huskies finished their season with a 3-2 walk-off victory over Maret as Alexis Chickillo struck out 10 and threw an eight-walk no-hitter, allowing two earned runs.
With the bat, Chickillo, Grace Hausamann and Katie Chong each had two hits and Aahna Patel added an RBI.
