The host and young (only two returning starters) McLean Highlanders were blanked by West Potomac, 30-0, in their Aug. 27 season opener in non-district high-school football action. McLean trailed 10-0 at halftime.
“West Potomac was big and had a lot of impact players,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “Our defense played well and kept us around in the first half.”
Wyatt Johnson led McLean with six tackles, Matt Speroni made five, Daniel Benitez four and Mateo Short three.
On offense, Kaelan Ferris had 61 yards rushing and Nick Halteh 24. Halteh had two catches for 48 yards. Ferris, Caden Hershberg and Quinn Sullivan also had two catches each. Quarterback Manoli Karageorges passed for 102 yards.
McLean had 173 total yards.
* In the Langley Saxons’ 19-14 opening-game road loss to the Yorktown Patriots in Liberty District high-school football action, the Saxons rallied from a 13-0 deficit to build a 14-13 lead with 3:36 to play in the game. Yorktown answered with a touchdown. Then a Hail Mary pass from Langley on the game’s final play from the Yorktown 40-yard line was broken up.
Langley quarterback Brendan Mansinne was 25 of 42 passing for 247 yards. He threw scoring passes of 7 and 16 yards to Colin Affleck and Connor Campbell, respectively. Bobby Fleming ran for a two-point conversion.
Affleck had seven catches for 80 yards, Campbell six for 79, Gardiner Tyler and Daren Mosleh each had four catches and Zach Cash three.
Cash rushed for 26 yards, Mosleh for 15 and Mansinne for 12. Langley had 309 total yards.
