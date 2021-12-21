The Langley Saxons and McLean Highlanders each had two players chosen to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 all-state second team in girls volleyball.
For Liberty District champion McLean, seniors Nicole Mallus and Ella Park made the second team, with seniors Lauren Sung and Helena Swaak chosen from Langley.
Park and Mallus helped McLean finish second in the 6D North Region tournament and qualify for the Class 6 state competition.
The season was the best in program history for McLean.
