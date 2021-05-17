The Langley Saxons and McLean Highlanders meet often on the same dates and venues in varsity baseball and girls softball.
The May 13 Liberty District dual showdowns at Langley between the neighborhood high-school rivals was one of the most productive in history as far as total runs scored by the four squads.
In all, the teams combined to score 49 runs.
McLean rallied from a 10-6 deficit to win, 15-11, in baseball. Langley nipped the Highlanders, 12-11, in softball by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning. The four teams amassed 52 hits, with the Saxons having the most, 21, in the softball contest.
The win was the fifth straight for Langley (6-1) in softball, as McLean fell to 4-2. The softball teams combined for 32 hits. The Saxons are atop the district standings with a 5-0 record.
Leading the Langley softball team was Kara Lentz with four hits and Caroline Amano-Dolan with two hits and two RBI, including the walk-off game winner.
With three hits each were starting and winning pitcher Olivia Kim and Charlotte Loving. Aiden Miller homered, Maddie White added two hits and two RBI; and Reese Torres, Brooke Siegel and Sarah Semke had hits and RBI.
McLean was led by Rylee Schaar with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Macey Johnson and Gabby Colder each had two hits and E.K. Templer homered and had three RBI.
Kim pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out nine and walking seven. McLean pitchers had no walks.
Leading McLean in the baseball win was Griffin Stieg with three hits and two RBI. Chris Morabito had two hits and three steals, Gavin Bartlett had a hit and three RBI, Jakob Luu added two hits and Luke Pedulla had two RBI and as many steals.
Jake Lynes was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one hit in 32/3 innings with four strikeouts.
For Langley, Michael Cuomo and Holden Smith each had two hits and an RBI. Michael Hoeymans had a hit and three RBI; Nick Faili homered; and Scott Coker, Stephan Trautwein and Luke Buroker had hits and RBI.
McLean pitchers walked 14 batters.
The Highlanders (3-3, 3-1) won their next game, 6-5, over South Lakes, while Langley (2-4, 1-3) lost its next to Yorktown, 6-3.
For McLean, Pedulla had the walk-off game-winning hit. Lynes (two RBI) and Nick Norton had doubles and Morabito stole two bases. Aiden Carey was the winning pitcher in relief.
