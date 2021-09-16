The defending 6D North Region champion Langley Saxons are off to a 5-1 start in girls high-school volleyball this fall, and stand 3-0 in the Liberty District.
Langley’s district wins have been over McLean and Yorktown by 3-0 scores and Washington-Liberty, 3-1. The team’s lone loss was to Chantilly, 3-1, in non-district play.
Langley defeated W-L in last season’s region-tournament finals.
Top returning players for Langley are Lauren Sung, Ijenna Mere, Erica Maebius, Anza Sellers, Helena Swaak and Amelia Kim.
McLean also has a 5-1 record and is 2-1 in the district. McLean has defeated Wakefield and Marshall in district matches and Westfield, Madison and Chantilly in non-league action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.