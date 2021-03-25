The defending state champion Langley Saxons defeated the host Yorktown Patriots, 141-154, in a Liberty District 9-hole golf match.
Chase Nevins shot 33 to lead Langley in the high-school event. Catherine Qui shot 34, Kelly Chinn 36, Cameron Hiek 38, Casey Lim and Noah Kim each 39 and Teddy Kim 44.
* Cab Fooshe led the way with a 36 as the McLean Highlanders defeated Washington-Liberty, 163-181, in a 9-hole Liberty Dsitrict match.
Joshua Sul shot 41 for McLean, Max Irish 42 and Tommy Lam 44.
