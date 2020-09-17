There has been a new gymnasium floor at Langley High School the past couple of years. However, not all of the original wooden basketball court has been completely eliminated from that Saxons’ venue.
A 6 1/2 by 5-foot, 300-pound section of the old court, which includes the Saxons logo, was cut out of the previous floor, stored in a closet for many months, then recently mounted on lobby wall of the new gym near school entrance number 13 as part of the school’s overall multi-year renovation project.
The old section was not hung on the wall until the entire renovation project was completed.
Langley director of student activities Geoff Noto made the decision to save and store the old chunk of floor to later to include as a piece of the present as well as the past.
“I got the idea from Chantilly [High School],” Noto said. “They did something similar there and I thought that looked kind of neat. I thought it would something cool to put the old and new together in the renovation.”
Noto said cutting out that particular section wasn’t an easy job. That project occurred during the early stages of the gym renovation project.
The section is heavy and inches thick, including half-inch plywood base and other flooring on top. He said their were multiple old coats of refinishing products on the section, which was located near the coaches’ box and scorers’ table and was not the center-court logo.
It took a mechanical lift and six large bolts to anchor the old section onto the wall.
“We hope it’s something the community will enjoy,” Noto said.
Noto believes the section is part of the original Langley gym floor, dating back to September, 1965 when the school opened.
Back then, only basketball and wrestling teams played on that court. Now, girls volleyball and girls gymnastics teams also regularly use the floor, along with other various teams for practices.
